Hello, thanks for feedback! A new version is available on Steam (v1.3.9):
- 2 new lives to start
- Changes to the physics engine
- Fixed the Scarab
- Added "crash" on some levels
- Some levels have been balanced
- Randomness is reduced, a mini director has been added
- Other minor fixes
If there are any problems or you have suggestions let me know in the forum, in a comment or review. Thanks.
Changelog: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1540330/discussions/0/4917340730756208550/
