 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

MUMBA IV: Egypt Jewels update for 15 December 2021

Bez nazwy

Share · View all patches · Build 7886789 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, thanks for feedback! A new version is available on Steam (v1.3.9):

  • 2 new lives to start
  • Changes to the physics engine
  • Fixed the Scarab
  • Added "crash" on some levels
  • Some levels have been balanced
  • Randomness is reduced, a mini director has been added
  • Other minor fixes

If there are any problems or you have suggestions let me know in the forum, in a comment or review. Thanks.

Changelog: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1540330/discussions/0/4917340730756208550/

Changed files in this update

MUMBA IV: Egypt Jewels - mac64 Depot 1540335
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.