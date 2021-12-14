1 Update since Early Access launch

Greetings!

First, update since Paths & Danger was launched in early access.

In this update, we address some issues reported by our players as well as many others.

Mac and Linux versions are now available too!

So here's the list:

[Added]

Added macOS and Linux support

Spanish localization

Portuguese localization

Added tutorial for all classes

Added a few extra tooltips for different buttons

Gold sound when items are sold

[Fixed/Balanced]

Fixed NPC animation speed option

Fixed temple slot 1 click to set a character on a blessing slot

Fixed displaying the wrong area selected while on a job

Balanced Half-Vampire and Paladin stamina ability costs

Character can still use the main attack ability without stamina with a penalty on damage

Regarding the Spirit feature.

Spirit of characters is supposed to be a way to keep the characters traits and features in check, for example, a character that is 'Coward', if have a low Spirit it will be more probably for the trait to take into effect, same for the opposite. Although this feature is not fully implemented, this is the main point of Spirit.

For the next update (in a week or so), a new character class is in the works, the Conjurer, more map elements will be added too, interactable elements, and improvements for the existing features and a few new missions and events too.

See you next update!

Have fun!