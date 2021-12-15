 Skip to content

Creeper World 4 update for 15 December 2021

Update Notes for Version 2.2.9

Build 7882964

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Over 20 bugs fixed.
  • Two new 4rpl scripting commands: GetCreeperCoverage, ClearPrintLog.
  • Updated HTTPS packaged.
  • Game feature addition: Hide spore lines. Found in the Options menu on the right of the game screen.
  • Game feature addition: Wildcard support for authors filter in Colonies. Supports "-" like the tags filter does. Works with wildcards and multiple entries So "-a,-b" would exclude authors that start with 'a' and 'b'. "a,b" would include only authors that start with 'a' and 'b'.

