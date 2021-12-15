Update Notes for Version 2.2.9

- Over 20 bugs fixed.
- Two new 4rpl scripting commands: GetCreeperCoverage, ClearPrintLog.
- Updated HTTPS packaged.
- Game feature addition: Hide spore lines. Found in the Options menu on the right of the game screen.
- Game feature addition: Wildcard support for authors filter in Colonies. Supports "-" like the tags filter does. Works with wildcards and multiple entries So "-a,-b" would exclude authors that start with 'a' and 'b'. "a,b" would include only authors that start with 'a' and 'b'.
