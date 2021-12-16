Christmas 2021 - Weekly Game Update (December 16th)

It’s our last update of the year – boo! But it’s also our most festive update of the year – woo!

Keep reading to learn all about this year’s Christmas event, some changes to the Item Sink system, the Annual Survey, and the Golden Gnomes!

Christmas Event 2021

Snow is falling, presents are being wrapped, and gingerbread gnomes are lurking in ovens across Gielinor. Christmas has come to Falador!

Sadly though, not all is merry and bright for one young squire. He’s been rushed off his feet getting ready to play Santa at the festival, and he’s found himself in a real Christmas cracker! He’s only gone and washed the suit alongside Sir Vyvin’s armour – and we all know what happens when you mix red and white!

Now he has to restore the (admittedly rather fetching) pink armour to its former glory, finish setting up the grotto _and _get all the presents ready - all on top of his regular squire duties! If only there was a seasoned adventurer around to help him out…

Well, if you know any seasoned adventurers, point them in the direction of the White Knights' Castle (the one in Falador) where the unlucky squire is waiting. Who knows, perhaps there’ll be some extra-special gifts for whoever helps out?

Item Sink Changes

Thanks to last week's introduction of the G.E. Tax and Item Sink measures, we've been sinking around 30 billion GP per day, on average. The vast majority of this sum has been removed from the game's economy completely, allowing us to extend the Item Sink feature to cover more requested items.

While we have no immediate plans to change the tax rate, in future we may need to bolster these features so they have more impact, especially as so many of you are keen to see more items covered by the Item Sink system. Bear in mind that changes don't have to be applied across the board - we could keep skilling supplies at the current rate while raising the tax on cosmetic items to 1.5%, for example. There's many possibilities, so please keep sending us your feedback!

Along with adjusting the rates at which some items are sunk, we've added more items to the list of Item Sinks:

Amulet of Torture

Ancestral Hat

Ancestral Robe Bottom

Ancestral Robe Top

Archers’ Ring

Avernic Defender Hilt

Berserker Ring

Seers’ Ring

Warrior Ring

Dragon Pickaxe

Dragon Warhammer

Dragon Hunter Lance

Hydra's Claw

Inquisitor's Hauberk

Inquisitor's Great Helm

Inquisitor's Mace

Inquisitor's Plateskirt

Kodai Wand

Necklace of Anguish

Ring of Suffering

Sanguinesti Staff (Uncharged)

Sarachnis Cudgel

Tormented Bracelet

Twisted Buckler

Cut & Uncut Zenyte

Zenyte Shard

In addition, the Grand Exchange convenience fee text will no longer overflow from the text box when the item being sold has a long description.

Golden Gnomes 2021

You only have until midnight (00:00 GMT) on December 16th to vote in this year’s Golden Gnome Awards! Don’t miss your chance – CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR VOTE!

Right, enough shouting. All that's left to do now is mark your calendars for 17:00 GMT on December 17th, because that’s when we’ll be announcing 2021’s Golden Gnome Award Winners in a spectacular livestream extravaganza! See you there!

Annual Survey 2021

You might have spotted this year’s Old School RuneScape Annual Survey in your inbox already – but if you haven’t completed it yet, there’s still time! This is your chance to tell us how we can improve the game you love, so it’s well worth filling out.

The survey will only take around 30 to 45 minutes, and your responses really will help shape the world of Old School RuneScape. One of the things that makes Old School special is that you, the players, have control over the game’s future – so don’t miss your chance to tell us what you'd like to see in the year ahead!

As a little extra incentive, everyone who completes the survey will get the opportunity to enter a prize draw to win one of fifty $50 Amazon vouchers.

The survey closes on Friday, January 7th 2022, so don't miss out! If you’ve lost the email, just click this link to have your say, today!

Other Changes

We’ve released some Nex-related content early to make it easier for us to test. Keep your eyes peeled and get ready to face Nex: The Fifth General herself on January 5th!

Cerberus can now perform her attacks from a greater distance, to discourage safe-spotting.

The Giant Easter Egg no longer dances in PvP areas due to the disruption it causes to walking and combat animations.

An obscure corner of the Duel Arena that was unsafe on PvP worlds is now safe.

The amulet of avarice buff will now apply to the Ornate wilderness combat dummy.

The option text for switching Chat Mode to your Group Iron Man group has been corrected.

The popout panel on the Steam Client no longer covers the close button when the World Map is on full screen.

The Steam client login screen has been updated to show the Old School RuneScape logo.

PvP World Rota

The PvP rota has moved to Period A:

539 - (US) - PvP World

548 - (Germany) - High-Risk PvP World

577 - (US) - Free-to-Play PvP World

559 - (UK) - LMS Competitive

390 - (AUS) - LMS Competitive - this world becomes active with this rota.

That's everything for this week's game update. We'd love to hear your feedback so please let us know what you think via our official forums, on the 2007Scape Reddit, the Steam forums or the community-led OSRS Discord in the #gameupdate channel.

Mods Arcane, Archie, Argo, Ash, Ayiza, Banjo, Boko, Brow, Bruno, Con, Curse, Daizong, Deagle, Dibber, Ditto, Dylan, Ed, Elena, Ellie, Errol, Fed, Gecko, Grub, Halo, Havik, Hornet, Husky, Jndr, John C, Kandosii, Katies, Kieren, Kirby, KT, Kurotou, Lenny, Light, Lottie, Mack, Matheus, Maylea, Markos, Meat, Morty, Nasty, Nin, Nylu, Oasis, Peppers, Regent, Redfield, Roq, Ry, Sarnie, Sigma, Skylark, Sova, Squid, SteveW, Tide, Veda, Vegard, West, Wolfy & Zuko

The Old School Team