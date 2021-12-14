The difficulty of the puzzle was intentional, and the message output in English was also intentional.

However, after seeing reviews that the puzzle was difficult to play, I added a 'Skip button' that was only present in the ACT-3 to Car Chase and Hangman game.

Just press the SKIP PUZZLE button that appears on the screen. There is no penalty except for the Mythic: VOICE achievement.

Puzzles that do not result in game over (drawing montages), and puzzles that automatically pass if you keep failing (making coffee) are still you cannot skip.

Also, in the case of some puzzles in ACT-3, different endings may appear during the game over, so it is recommended to play without skipping.

I apologize to those who suffered from difficult puzzles.