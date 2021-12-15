 Skip to content

Cocaine Dealer update for 15 December 2021

Update notes for December 15

A bigger update this week, largely based on player feedback - thank you to everyone who has played the game and a double thank you to everyone who has flagged up issues or offered suggestions for further development!

  • You can now choose your currency from the Options menu: Pound Sterling, Euros, or Dollars
  • Customers will send different texts if your wraps aren't up to scratch
  • Rebalanced the worker unlock process, fixed issue where players weren't unlocking new workers
  • Your star-values for clothes, jewels etc. will now erode over time
  • Numerous bug fixes and balances

Thanks again to everyone for such a great first week, happy dealing!

