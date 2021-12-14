Movement Update of SquareMan 14/12

Updated the game to v1.1
- Composed a new soundtrack for the Main Menu
- Updated some of the UI in the Main Menu
- Added the Ability of the SquareMan to crouch > Hold jump (Press S then Hold Spacebar)
- Changed the movement keys to make it easier. You no longer have to hold E to grab onto Ceilings, you only need to make contact the Squareman's head.
- No longer need to Hold E to stay grabbing onto the climbable walls.
- Added a new Animation when jumping off Ceilings.
Changed files in this update