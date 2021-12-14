 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

SquareMan update for 14 December 2021

Movement Update of SquareMan 14/12

Share · View all patches · Build 7880283 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated the game to v1.1

  • Composed a new soundtrack for the Main Menu
  • Updated some of the UI in the Main Menu
  • Added the Ability of the SquareMan to crouch > Hold jump (Press S then Hold Spacebar)
  • Changed the movement keys to make it easier. You no longer have to hold E to grab onto Ceilings, you only need to make contact the Squareman's head.
  • No longer need to Hold E to stay grabbing onto the climbable walls.
  • Added a new Animation when jumping off Ceilings.

Changed files in this update

SquareMan Content Depot 1778521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.