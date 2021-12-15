PAYDAY 2: Winter Wonderland update

Ho Ho Heisters!

'Tis the season for a Payday Holiday Update. We have something very special for you this time. It’s a LEECH!... wait, wait, wait. Please read on. I promise it’s great. For the first time in what may seem like forever, we are releasing a new perk deck, completely free. We also have a cool new Tailor Pack themed around snow and winter. To finalize the update, we also have fun temporary holiday additions to the game, both something new and the content from the previous year’s event makes an appearance for the celebrations. Last but not least, even Hoxton has something up his sleeve for all you heisters out there.

Join us in the Winter Wonderland

It’s the winter holidays and that means it's time to grab some of that bonus Holiday EXP. Starting now until January the 12th you can play the special holiday versions of Breakin' Feds, Hoxton Breakout, and Buluc’s Mansion. While playing these or Stealing Xmas, White Xmas, GO Bank, or Santa's Workshop you’ll get an additional 15% EXP.

On all the above-mentioned heists you’ll find that all Cloakers and Bulldozers will be wearing Santa hats. Because nothing says festivities as much as being shot in the face by Santa Claus.

That is not all, during this time you’ll have access to a fearsome piece of weaponry, whose devastating power is feared on playgrounds around the globe. From today until January the 12th you can equip the Snowball throwables. Is it rocks inside? Is it left in the freezer to harden up? That is for you to know and the cops to find out.

Winter Ghosts Tailor Pack

We also released a new winter-themed Tailor Pack. With masks suitable both for the good and naughty heisters. Who do you want to be this festive season? A frozen skull of death to all those that dare oppose you. A Leshy, the spirit of the wild untamed woods. Or are you more of a deer that strides over the snow-covered lands? Perhaps you are the kind of heister whose head can only be decorated with a fox, nothing magic or fantastical but a regular fox, like your an alternative reality version of David Crockett.

Dead of Winter Solid with the Leshy mask, Dogsled Master Classic with the Kitsune Kari mask, Dead of Winter Ice with the PermaFrost mask, Dogsled Master Ivory with the Deer of Winters Past mask Snowbrick, Bliss, Cold Edge, Old Man Winter Gnarled Embrace, Valkyrie’s Glow, Cold Front, Redberry Black

Check out the Tailor Pack in more detail on the Steam store page.

Free Weapon Charms

You can't have holiday celebrations without some free gifts. We made two nice holiday-themed weapon charms for everyone to enjoy. You won’t need to sit through a long family dinner to get these gifts, the weapon charms are yours, all you need to do is complete two fun achievements. If you are busy celebrating with your family, you will be able to unlock the charms at a later date at your leisure. Just in case you feel you need some holiday spirit halfway through next year.

Bulbous Bauble, Lightbringer

Hoxtone

Hoxton has a little surprise in store for you, we are not even gonna tell you about it. All we can say is we worked with Pete Gold, voice actor of Hoxton, to create something absolutely amazing. Just start up the game and see if you can find something askew.

Check out our recent Developer Update for a jolly holiday greeting from the team and yearly wrap-up that looks back at this last year of heisting. Our Game Designer Denka is also joining in to talk about the free perk deck.

YouTube

New Perk Deck!

We just added a new Perk Deck for you wankers, completely for free. The aptly named “Leech” perk deck, revolving around gaining health through ridiculously excessive violence. The perk deck allows its user to recover health for themselves, and their allies, in addition to increasing your overall health.

When activating the Leech Ampule that takes the place of your throwable, you will lose all your armor and in return, your health will get divided into between 5-10 segments. If you are not at full health, you will instantly heal up to 40% of your maximum health.

While it’s active you can only take one segment of health worth of damage from any one source at the time. When taking damage you'll transfer health to your fellow crewmates. Your pain is their gain.

And as the last Leech up your sleeve, the Leech Ampule can even be activated while you are bleeding out. If you are downed and activate the Leech Ampule, it will temporarily revive you. If you manage to revive a fallen crewmate or use a doctor bag, before the timer runs out, you'll keep on your feet and be able to stay in the fight.

Check out the Winter Wonderland update website here for more information.

Jingle Bells, Dozer Smells. The heisters got away.

