 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Horizon's Gate update for 20 December 2021

Version 1.5.7: Big Hand Mode

Share · View all patches · Build 7878554 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For those of you with big screens - finally you can embiggen the cursor to match! There is a new checkbox in the options menu to double cursor size.

1.5.7

  • Added "Double Cursor Size" option
  • Items dropped during boarding are now found as loot after battle no matter what happened to the ship it was on (sunk, captured, etc.)
  • Luss now sells more Launch Buoys (new games only!)
  • (Modding) Right before entering ports, DialogNodeOverrides for "tryEnterPort" are now checked
  • (Modding) Ctrl+Z in build mode now undoes only one terrain change, unless you hold the key for >0.65s.
  • (Modding) Fixed crash when applying SpawnData via a SpecialSpawn

Changed files in this update

Horizon's Gate Content Depot 1224291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.