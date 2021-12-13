- fixed issue with MP leagues and FA export data for promises
- fixed issue where wrong coach clothing outfit would show on coach offseason FA page and coach card
- fixed issue where box score link was shown in error on player card during the summer prior to summer games
- fixed issue on setting sub matrix by minutes for summer league team where it was only bringing up main roster
- adjustments to player ratings
Draft Day Sports: Pro Basketball 2022 update for 13 December 2021
Version 11.1 Update
