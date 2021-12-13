 Skip to content

Charlie The Roach update for 13 December 2021

New Code, New Animations, Volume, SFX Controls, etc.

Share · View all patches · Build 7876561 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game Side:

  1. Added Music and SFX volume controls to the Main Menu and Pause screens.
  2. Added mouse support for button selections on the Main Menu and Pause screens.
  3. Added many more environment animations.
  4. Added a few new respawn points to various areas of the levels.
  5. Got rid of the redundant flash light click sounds on some levels.
  6. Did a small bit of optimizing to some art and code files.

Developer Side:

  1. Completely rewrote the game code to C# and eliminated all JavaScript code.
  2. Updated project to the latest version of Unity which is why the code needed rewritten in C#.
  3. Rebuilt all menu's, functionality and connections since certain components used were deprecated and no longer in the latest version of Unity.

