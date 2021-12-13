New Code, New Animations, Volume, SFX Controls, etc.

Game Side:
- Added Music and SFX volume controls to the Main Menu and Pause screens.
- Added mouse support for button selections on the Main Menu and Pause screens.
- Added many more environment animations.
- Added a few new respawn points to various areas of the levels.
- Got rid of the redundant flash light click sounds on some levels.
- Did a small bit of optimizing to some art and code files.
Developer Side:
- Completely rewrote the game code to C# and eliminated all JavaScript code.
- Updated project to the latest version of Unity which is why the code needed rewritten in C#.
- Rebuilt all menu's, functionality and connections since certain components used were deprecated and no longer in the latest version of Unity.
Changed files in this update