Phasmophobia update for 13 December 2021

Cursed Possessions | Patch v0.5.0.2

Patch v0.5.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • You can no longer ask the ghost to play hide and seek with the Ouija board during a hunt
  • Voodoo Doll heart pins will now trigger the hunt instantly, instead of after the animation
  • Several improvements with how the ghost navigates to you during a hunt
  • Hantu’s freezing breath will now only be visible in freezing temperature rooms
  • The ghost can no longer choose Asylum hallways or staircases as it’s favourite room
  • The mirror’s view into the ghost’s room will now keep rotating instead of resetting each time you look at it
  • Several improvements to how the ghost wanders
  • Lowered the chance for the ghost to wander
  • The cursed possessions can no longer be used outside the location as there is no risk

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the ghost could not kill you if you were stood in some open closets
  • Fixed a bug where you could stop the “hide and seek” question hunt
  • Fixed a bug where the ghost could get stuck on top of the black car in Ridgeview
  • Fixed a bug when holding the Ouija Board as it broke would make you unkillable
  • Fixed a bug where the Summoning Circle was only draining 20% sanity when the ghost spawned, instead of 16% per candle
  • Fixed a bug where lighting the summoning circle during a hunt would reset the hunt
  • Fixed a bug where the Music Box was always spawning on Asylum
  • Fixed a bug where the ghost was always wandering between floors
  • Fixed a bug where the ghost was able to get far away from its room if it wandered multiple times in a row
  • Fixed a bug where the Tanglewood kitchen sink’s water wasn’t aligned correctly
  • Fixed several font and missing character issues
  • Fixed a bug where a blue bucket’s handle was disappearing when you moved away from it
  • Fixed a bug where the Ouija board was instantly breaking when used by a VR player

