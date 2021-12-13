 Skip to content

Into The Flames update for 13 December 2021

Build 3.3.17

Build 3.3.17

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Vehicle Additions

  • Added Rescue 2
  • Added Engine 3

Additions

  • Added Ability to drop tools by pressing the drop hose button "Changing the name of the drop hose button to drop tool "

Bug Fixes

  • Removed ability for second player to ride in bucket. This was removed a long time ago, but it was a bug for players to still be able to get in
  • Fixed some floating vent zones
  • Fixed Player model not appearing on tower bucket when client possesses it
  • Fixed Clients losing saw, and gear when exiting tower bucket
  • Fixed cutting window bars not displaying proper tool
  • Fixed Cutting Window bars not going back to correct animation
  • Fixed Hazmat portion of tutorial being uncompletable

Changes

  • Dying while walking with hazmat barrel will automatically turn in the barrel

    world additions
  • Added Shopping center outside of griffen dr to break of scenery

