Build 3.3.17

Vehicle Additions
- Added Rescue 2
- Added Engine 3
Additions
- Added Ability to drop tools by pressing the drop hose button "Changing the name of the drop hose button to drop tool "
Bug Fixes
- Removed ability for second player to ride in bucket. This was removed a long time ago, but it was a bug for players to still be able to get in
- Fixed some floating vent zones
- Fixed Player model not appearing on tower bucket when client possesses it
- Fixed Clients losing saw, and gear when exiting tower bucket
- Fixed cutting window bars not displaying proper tool
- Fixed Cutting Window bars not going back to correct animation
- Fixed Hazmat portion of tutorial being uncompletable
Changes
- Dying while walking with hazmat barrel will automatically turn in the barrel
world additions
- Added Shopping center outside of griffen dr to break of scenery
Changed files in this update