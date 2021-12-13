Holiday Content Update!

Free Holiday Puzzles
Hello!
We've just added several holiday themed puzzles to the game for free.
To access these new puzzles just scroll to the bottom of the list in the "Dreams Pack" puzzle category.
Happy Holiday Puzzling!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Hello!
We've just added several holiday themed puzzles to the game for free.
To access these new puzzles just scroll to the bottom of the list in the "Dreams Pack" puzzle category.
Happy Holiday Puzzling!
Changed files in this update