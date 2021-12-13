 Skip to content

Jigsaw Puzzle Dreams update for 13 December 2021

Holiday Content Update!

Free Holiday Puzzles

Hello!

We've just added several holiday themed puzzles to the game for free.

To access these new puzzles just scroll to the bottom of the list in the "Dreams Pack" puzzle category.

Happy Holiday Puzzling!

