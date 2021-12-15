Time Loader v1.0.54 Patch Notes

Hey Time Travelers,
We released a new update v1.0.54. It's mostly about fixing bugs that were a long time coming! Here's exactly what we changed:
- Another big fix for the gamepads. Everything should be fine how;
- Got rid of the blockerwhen turning on the treadmill at low FPS;
- Granted the ability to immediately pick up wheels in the first act;
- Eliminated the problem with the claw if you previously grabbed another item;
- Fixed the collider in the garage in the second act.
As usual, if you happen to encounter any bugs, please report them in the Bugs & Technical Issues forum or via email support@metapublishing.io
Until next time!
Changed files in this update