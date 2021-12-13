Version 21.12.0.1679 released for playtest

Improvements:
- add automatically exception to firewall during first execution of the game;
- add possibilty to configure used tcp port for single player game;
Bugfixes:
- GUI: name and icon of player should be cleared on results panel when human/bot disconnects;
- GUI: pass should not be triggered when space key is pushed whilst there is focus in edit box;
- config of the table should not be changed during the game;
- configuration of bot is sometimes random and it causes that it plays in strange way;
AI:
- improvements:
- can beat partner: when I take the trick and my sets are winning;
- bugfixes:
- Tichu of partner: start from weak single (the weaker the better);
- partner finished, taking points: do not treat Dragon like a set which points will go to me;
Changed files in this update