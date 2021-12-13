 Skip to content

Tichu Playtest update for 13 December 2021

Version 21.12.0.1679 released for playtest

Improvements:

  • add automatically exception to firewall during first execution of the game;
  • add possibilty to configure used tcp port for single player game;

Bugfixes:

  • GUI: name and icon of player should be cleared on results panel when human/bot disconnects;
  • GUI: pass should not be triggered when space key is pushed whilst there is focus in edit box;
  • config of the table should not be changed during the game;
  • configuration of bot is sometimes random and it causes that it plays in strange way;

AI:

  • improvements:
  • can beat partner: when I take the trick and my sets are winning;
  • bugfixes:
  • Tichu of partner: start from weak single (the weaker the better);
  • partner finished, taking points: do not treat Dragon like a set which points will go to me;

