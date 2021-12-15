 Skip to content

WGT Golf update for 15 December 2021

Release notes for 1.73.0

Build 7870502 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • NYE Party Pants - It's like having a PAR-TEE but on your pants, available now
  • January Open - Break out the clubs, new WGT Live Series tees off on 12/19
  • Countdown Showdown - Three, two, one! A new Showdown is starting soon...
  • Gameday Drive Jerseys - Exclusive jerseys available to players who complete their Gameday rounds

