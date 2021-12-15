New Story Update v1.2.0 (2021/12/15)

This is an update notice for 12/15.

Story of the Barakzai Dynasty "Admitted Fatherland" is now translated to English.

And now English translations for 1st Anthology are just finished!

We will continue to add translations for 2nd Anthology in 2022, so please look forward to it.

In addition, we are making the following small adjustments.

New Function

The largest resolution size has been changed to 15741010 for use to much kind of display.

Picture size of Characters has been adjusted for each resolution sizes.

(In full screen mode, Picture size will used as same as 1280960 resolution size.)

Balance Adjustment

Close combat armies will be easier to get their EXP than old versions environment.

Close combat unit "Jalut"'s knockback resistance has been enhanced.

MP cost of special summon skill for common scribes has been changed to 50.

Bag Fix

Number of uses about special summon skill for unique unit "Shahyar Alteymur" has been adjusted.

*The event log about "Dear, Magnolia" 's event "The Long Afternoon Continues" hadn't worked, this issue has fixed in today's update.

You can access the stable version of the game by following the steps below, so please use it if you want to avoid the influence of regular updates on the save data, or if you want to play with the past game balance.

Right-click on "ShemHaMephorash" from the Steam library Select "Properties..." and "BETAS" Select "stable-v1.0.9"

*We are always accepting requests, so please feel free to contact us on the Steam bulletin board