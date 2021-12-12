early access 1.6

Highlights
- Final bosses! The last wave of the last sector's boss will have a special enemy, be prepared! There are 3 different final bosses as of now. The final boss you'll face is revealed in the sector map, to give you time to prepare against it. The final bosses are also included in the Bestiary.
- Now the amount of nodes of a certain type in each sector map is balanced. This ensures that each sector map will have 2-4 elites, 1-2 shops and 1-3 bonfires (in sectors 1 and 2) and 3-5 elites (in sector 3)
- Approximately half of the maps have been adjusted to make them fairer for the player.
- Now you'll get 1 EXP for each 2 crystals you have at the end of a run.
- 1 new spell! (All for One)
- Some small visual enhancementes, balance changes and bug fixes. More details below.
Balance changes
Trinkets
- Crystal Ore: 6 crystals for each hit -> 10 crystals for each hit.
Towers
- Ruthless End: Fire rate (1, 1.1, 1.2) -> (0.9, 1.1, 1.3)
Mythic Offerings
- Max Health: 2 -> 3
- Armor penetration: 15 -> 18
- Magic penetration: 15 -> 18
QoL updates and bug fixes
- Now the tower stats have a fade animation.
- Now the enemy health bar is shown below the enemy to make it easier to see.
- BUG FIX: Now the trinket descriptions show above the map.
- BUG FIX: Now the menu buttons can't be clicked when certain popups were opened in the main menu.
Changed files in this update