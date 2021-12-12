 Skip to content

Simple Tools update for 12 December 2021

New repair automatically click tools

Last edited by Wendy

The expansion of the new menu bar options - keyboard - KPS (note that this option to shortcut, opened the third party software products)

New Settings input fill in box allows you to use the mouse wheel control numerical size

New menu bar Window options (commonly used operation instruction, contains information Window version system equipment DirectX)

