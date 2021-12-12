version 1.4 update

Update log
- Fix the occasional crash when connecting to WiFi
- Fix the problem that the temperature of the 11th and 12th generation Intel CPUs does not display
- Optimize the window preview hiding operation to prevent the window preview problem from being hidden immediately if the mouse moves inaccurately before
- Fix other crash issues
- Fix the 100% CPU usage problem caused by the clock icon
- Fix the problem of high CPU usage after a multi-threaded infinite loop caused by a certain situation
- Increase the crash file prompt path function, each time the crash will create the file name corresponding to the time
- Fix launchpad crash when quickly clicked
- Add the function of adjusting the speed of the minimized animation, and fix the problem that the minimized animation of all previous versions is fast and slow
- Added Thai language support, thanks @DX★DeZa⊕ for providing translation
Changed files in this update