MyDockFinder update for 12 December 2021

version 1.4 update

Build 7869737

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Update log
  • Fix the occasional crash when connecting to WiFi
  • Fix the problem that the temperature of the 11th and 12th generation Intel CPUs does not display
  • Optimize the window preview hiding operation to prevent the window preview problem from being hidden immediately if the mouse moves inaccurately before
  • Fix other crash issues
  • Fix the 100% CPU usage problem caused by the clock icon
  • Fix the problem of high CPU usage after a multi-threaded infinite loop caused by a certain situation
  • Increase the crash file prompt path function, each time the crash will create the file name corresponding to the time
  • Fix launchpad crash when quickly clicked
  • Add the function of adjusting the speed of the minimized animation, and fix the problem that the minimized animation of all previous versions is fast and slow

  • Added Thai language support, thanks @DX★DeZa⊕ for providing translation

