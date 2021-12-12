 Skip to content

Combots update for 12 December 2021

UPDATE - New map: Tokyo

Build 7869541

Fixed

  • Incorrect physics behavior on RepairBeam after Axel's destruction
  • Physical objects passed through some buildings in the Megapolise
  • AI tried to shoot through some buildings in the Megapolise
  • Sometimes the flag in Egypt was underground

Changed

  • Reduced Repair Beam damage
  • Improved visual effects optimization
  • Increased the speed of capturing control points

Added

  • Metallic effect for bots, weapons, techsphere and some things in the game
  • Sand deformation setting: which affects footprints in Egypt when interacting with sand
  • New background for the menu
  • New night map: Tokyo

