UPDATE - New map: Tokyo

Fixed
- Incorrect physics behavior on RepairBeam after Axel's destruction
- Physical objects passed through some buildings in the Megapolise
- AI tried to shoot through some buildings in the Megapolise
- Sometimes the flag in Egypt was underground
Changed
- Reduced Repair Beam damage
- Improved visual effects optimization
- Increased the speed of capturing control points
Added
- Metallic effect for bots, weapons, techsphere and some things in the game
- Sand deformation setting: which affects footprints in Egypt when interacting with sand
- New background for the menu
- New night map: Tokyo
