CHANGED Updated shop art
- Units are now locked inside prison cells
- The shopkeeper (a.k.a. jailer) has appeared
CHANGED Update mountain biome base maps
- Design changed for improved visual clarity while playing
NEW Trade Offer Encounters
- Swap one unit for another, these will now randomly appear while playing
- The shopkeeper also appears here
FIX Incorrect quicksand tile placement in swamp
FIX Stat punishment tooltip showed incorrect information
The Song of the Fae update for 12 December 2021
Build 127 is live!
