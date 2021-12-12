 Skip to content

The Song of the Fae update for 12 December 2021

Build 127 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 7869406 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • CHANGED Updated shop art

    • Units are now locked inside prison cells
    • The shopkeeper (a.k.a. jailer) has appeared

  • CHANGED Update mountain biome base maps

    • Design changed for improved visual clarity while playing

  • NEW Trade Offer Encounters

    • Swap one unit for another, these will now randomly appear while playing

    • The shopkeeper also appears here

  • FIX Incorrect quicksand tile placement in swamp

  • FIX Stat punishment tooltip showed incorrect information

