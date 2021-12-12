 Skip to content

Sicko Island update for 12 December 2021

Sit / Regen ability

Build 7869339 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In addition to consume apples to heal yourself, you can now sit to regen your health to make you journey on the Island, easier.

