客栈传说 update for 12 December 2021

Inn legend v0.4.12 Update instructions

Build 7869309

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Inn Legend v0.4.12 update description

Optimization:

  1. Changed the font in the game (if you find any garbled characters, you can feedback in the discussion group)

  2. Fixed some bugs

Changed files in this update

Inn Legend Content Depot 1058271
  • Loading history…
