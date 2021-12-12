Inn legend v0.4.12 Update instructions

Inn Legend v0.4.12 update description
Optimization:
-
Changed the font in the game (if you find any garbled characters, you can feedback in the discussion group)
-
Fixed some bugs
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Inn Legend v0.4.12 update description
Optimization:
Changed the font in the game (if you find any garbled characters, you can feedback in the discussion group)
Fixed some bugs
Changed files in this update