Mini Healer update for 12 December 2021

Patch 0.8

Patch 0.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 0.81d has been pushed, patch notes below

Took a little bit longer than expected as I had to be away from town for most of November. But I have managed to pushed it through!

Feel free to checkout the dev notes here!

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/955740/view/2961667641471259858

===Bosses====

  • Readjusted all bosses' stats slightly to fit the level curves better
  • Readjusted all bosses' skill cooldown and damage ratio slightly, in general, the bosses will cast spells a bit less often but they will be more impactful
  • Readjusted depth boss health scaling
  • Behind Enemy Lines no longer exists, you can now freely move around the battlefield by default
  • Reworked Despair fight
  • Reworked Sargaris fight slightly
  • Reworked Beezt fight slightly
  • Reworked Sid fight slightly
  • Reworked Thogg and Mhogg fight slightly
  • Reworked Mump fight slightly
  • Tolmon's Static Field now only affect Healer
  • Clara is now replaced by Zok in the Outer Courtyard, achievements of Clara has also been adjusted
  • Keto's Puppetfy no longer stuns
  • Killing Grunzar will now remove all Poison Cloud from the battlefield
  • Increased Grunzar's Poison Cloud radius
  • Vallois' Crystal now loses 3% of maximum health per second instead of 10%
  • Added a new key, Absolute Zero, into depth

===Artifacts/Crafting===

  • Reduced the effects on all higher tier none unique attributes slightly
  • Reduced Glorious Jewels effects on weapons slightly
  • Reduced the max effect on all % effect trio craft
  • Reduced Divine Holy Flame's ratio from 180% to 135%
  • Reduced Woeful Silver's ratio from 200% to 160%
  • Borrowed Time no longer stacks
  • Divine Twister can now critically strike
  • Increased Divine The Tainted damage ratio from 150% to 180%
  • Reworked Divine Twister slightly
  • Reworked Combustion slightly
  • Reworked Gluttony slightly
  • Reworked Unshaken Stance slightly
  • Updated the description for Combustion

===Talents/Skills===

  • Alacrity of the Faithful now also increases movement speed and healpower slightly
  • Increase Rampart's Toughen effect from 3% per level to 5% per level
  • Increase Rampart's Toughen duration bonus from 2 seconds per level to 6 seconds per level
  • Reduced Poison's damage scaling from 55% per level to 50% per level
  • Reduced Stone Form's damage scaling from 20% per level to 18% per level

==QoL===

  • Added the first accessibility option
  • Added Wisdom Tomes into the Heaven and removed the FAQ section in the stats view
  • Removed the additional combat info UI settings, it is now controlled by a toggle button
  • Slightly reworked the upgrade portion of the Skill Selection UI
  • Slightly reworked the stats view UI
  • Slightly reworked the dice UI
  • Slightly reworked the Achievement UI
  • Slightly reworked the gamble UI
  • Slightly reworked the buyback UI
  • Slightly reworked the armory UI
  • Slightly reworked the item description UI
  • Slightly reworked the atlas UI
  • Slightly reworked the boss info UI
  • Slightly reworked the additional combat info UI
  • Reworked the battle ending UI

==Bug Fixes===

  • Fixed a bug where Infused Mantle causing all Divine Mend to heal all party members
  • Fixed Bragon's Together We Stand not working 100%
  • Fixed Ring of Fellowship doesn't appear in the atlas
  • Fixed sometimes, when Gump is in a battle is in a battle with multiple enemies and summons, the summoned slime replaces one of the other units.
  • Fixed Curse of Hopelessness putting skills with charges on cooldown
  • Fixed + Rapid Shot Arrow being upgradeable
  • Fixed sometimes Revive won't be disabled when healer is dead
  • Fixed sometimes Path End won't grant bonus when healer is dead
  • Fixed sometimes when reviving without Remorse equipped, Decay Aura will gain a stack
  • Fixed sometimes Mirrored Healer will failed at casting certain spells
  • Fixed Tower Pin Strike having too much of a flat damage
  • Fixed Wardrobe now showing up sometimes
  • Fixed various copes/localization copies

==Miscellaneous=

  • Added ability to rename party members
  • Added ability to jump around pointlessly!
  • Extended all battle soundtracks to ~1 min
  • Added a new track when fighting guardians
  • Added a new track when fighting tower bosses
  • Added a new track for Airene Tower
  • Added a new track when exploring the Vault
  • Updated the VFX for Angelic Infusion
  • Reworked the VFX for Flash Heal
  • Added a new VFX for Spirit Ritual
  • Eclipse now has a new icon
  • Added a zone notification when entering
  • Added 4 new full body transmog to the healer
  • Tank and Berzerker will now try to get closer to the enemy when swapped target
  • Tori Tinkerspark now offers less Solarsilk in depth

===🗼 Airene Tower Related 🗼===

===Bosses====

  • Tower Chaos system added!

===Scrolls/Blessings/Artifacts/Crafting===

===Talents/Skills===

==QoL===

==Bug Fixes===

  • Fixed Masterful Balance not working properly
  • Fixed Left vision of the Beholder will softlock the game if pick up with 0 common artifacts
  • Fixed Stats panel and Scroll panel can be opened together

==Miscellaneous=

  • You now gain some gold by default when starting a tower run
  • Monsters now drops mana potions, restoring your mana based on your maximum mana after fights
  • Reduced the gold gain by monsters slightly

