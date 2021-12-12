Patch 0.81d has been pushed, patch notes below
Took a little bit longer than expected as I had to be away from town for most of November. But I have managed to pushed it through!
Feel free to checkout the dev notes here!
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/955740/view/2961667641471259858
===Bosses====
- Readjusted all bosses' stats slightly to fit the level curves better
- Readjusted all bosses' skill cooldown and damage ratio slightly, in general, the bosses will cast spells a bit less often but they will be more impactful
- Readjusted depth boss health scaling
- Behind Enemy Lines no longer exists, you can now freely move around the battlefield by default
- Reworked Despair fight
- Reworked Sargaris fight slightly
- Reworked Beezt fight slightly
- Reworked Sid fight slightly
- Reworked Thogg and Mhogg fight slightly
- Reworked Mump fight slightly
- Tolmon's Static Field now only affect Healer
- Clara is now replaced by Zok in the Outer Courtyard, achievements of Clara has also been adjusted
- Keto's Puppetfy no longer stuns
- Killing Grunzar will now remove all Poison Cloud from the battlefield
- Increased Grunzar's Poison Cloud radius
- Vallois' Crystal now loses 3% of maximum health per second instead of 10%
- Added a new key, Absolute Zero, into depth
===Artifacts/Crafting===
- Reduced the effects on all higher tier none unique attributes slightly
- Reduced Glorious Jewels effects on weapons slightly
- Reduced the max effect on all % effect trio craft
- Reduced Divine Holy Flame's ratio from 180% to 135%
- Reduced Woeful Silver's ratio from 200% to 160%
- Borrowed Time no longer stacks
- Divine Twister can now critically strike
- Increased Divine The Tainted damage ratio from 150% to 180%
- Reworked Divine Twister slightly
- Reworked Combustion slightly
- Reworked Gluttony slightly
- Reworked Unshaken Stance slightly
- Updated the description for Combustion
===Talents/Skills===
- Alacrity of the Faithful now also increases movement speed and healpower slightly
- Increase Rampart's Toughen effect from 3% per level to 5% per level
- Increase Rampart's Toughen duration bonus from 2 seconds per level to 6 seconds per level
- Reduced Poison's damage scaling from 55% per level to 50% per level
- Reduced Stone Form's damage scaling from 20% per level to 18% per level
==QoL===
- Added the first accessibility option
- Added Wisdom Tomes into the Heaven and removed the FAQ section in the stats view
- Removed the additional combat info UI settings, it is now controlled by a toggle button
- Slightly reworked the upgrade portion of the Skill Selection UI
- Slightly reworked the stats view UI
- Slightly reworked the dice UI
- Slightly reworked the Achievement UI
- Slightly reworked the gamble UI
- Slightly reworked the buyback UI
- Slightly reworked the armory UI
- Slightly reworked the item description UI
- Slightly reworked the atlas UI
- Slightly reworked the boss info UI
- Slightly reworked the additional combat info UI
- Reworked the battle ending UI
==Bug Fixes===
- Fixed a bug where Infused Mantle causing all Divine Mend to heal all party members
- Fixed Bragon's Together We Stand not working 100%
- Fixed Ring of Fellowship doesn't appear in the atlas
- Fixed sometimes, when Gump is in a battle is in a battle with multiple enemies and summons, the summoned slime replaces one of the other units.
- Fixed Curse of Hopelessness putting skills with charges on cooldown
- Fixed + Rapid Shot Arrow being upgradeable
- Fixed sometimes Revive won't be disabled when healer is dead
- Fixed sometimes Path End won't grant bonus when healer is dead
- Fixed sometimes when reviving without Remorse equipped, Decay Aura will gain a stack
- Fixed sometimes Mirrored Healer will failed at casting certain spells
- Fixed Tower Pin Strike having too much of a flat damage
- Fixed Wardrobe now showing up sometimes
- Fixed various copes/localization copies
==Miscellaneous=
- Added ability to rename party members
- Added ability to jump around pointlessly!
- Extended all battle soundtracks to ~1 min
- Added a new track when fighting guardians
- Added a new track when fighting tower bosses
- Added a new track for Airene Tower
- Added a new track when exploring the Vault
- Updated the VFX for Angelic Infusion
- Reworked the VFX for Flash Heal
- Added a new VFX for Spirit Ritual
- Eclipse now has a new icon
- Added a zone notification when entering
- Added 4 new full body transmog to the healer
- Tank and Berzerker will now try to get closer to the enemy when swapped target
- Tori Tinkerspark now offers less Solarsilk in depth
===🗼 Airene Tower Related 🗼===
===Bosses====
- Tower Chaos system added!
===Scrolls/Blessings/Artifacts/Crafting===
===Talents/Skills===
==QoL===
==Bug Fixes===
- Fixed Masterful Balance not working properly
- Fixed Left vision of the Beholder will softlock the game if pick up with 0 common artifacts
- Fixed Stats panel and Scroll panel can be opened together
==Miscellaneous=
- You now gain some gold by default when starting a tower run
- Monsters now drops mana potions, restoring your mana based on your maximum mana after fights
- Reduced the gold gain by monsters slightly
Changed files in this update