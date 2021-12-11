New Update:

Map changes:

-Added cover for spawn points on Orbital Station (FFA and TDM)

-Removed Cybernet City for being dumb and bad

-New Map! Cybernet Stadium is hopefully less dumb and bad. Available in Classic modes

-Added music to Cybernet Citadel and Cybernet Station

-Waste disposal:

plugged hole allowing you to exit the play-space Reduced, if not eliminated, overlaps on the tile-sets. I'll do more with this in the future, just a quick patch.

Gun changes:

-Trimming the fat! AK-69 and My 'lil Frien have been removed for being redundant and generic.

-Reduced brightness of the Blazer in first-person to improve visibility.

Gameplay changes:

-Increased Kinetic-Shield from 25% to 32% max damage reduction. This mainly affects body-shots, slightly increasing TTK against moving opponents

-Increased K-Shield Boost Pickup from 50% to 64%

-Increased size of flag pickup in CTF to improve visibility and make it easier to grab or return. Also increased volume of indicator sound when you or a teammate grab the enemy flag (or grab your team's flag in Death Relay)

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed issue where a player reconnecting or joining late would join the wrong team

-Hopefully fixed issue where players would occasionally kill themselves throwing a grenade mid-air

-Hopefully fixed an issue where players would disconnect when someone else left the server

-Fixed spawns in CTF and DR