GROUND BRANCH CTE (Community Test Environment) update for 12 December 2021

CTE build update

We are doing a small build update in the hopes of fixing some of the bigger, and smaller, issues in the first CTE release. Here is the changelist:

    • team restrictions crash fix
    • SW farmhouse spawn in Compound Uplink mission fixed
    • server browser handling of mission variant names is improved
    • all maps rebuilt to try and solve texture streaming issues
    • infinitely extending loadout save list fixed
    • DTAS tweaked to have longer PreRoundWait round stage and additional text at that point to help you get your bearings on spawn in
    • dump pouch placement on main menu guys fixed
    • leaning limits tweaked (Still a major WIP)
    • Intel Retrieval proximity alert lingers a couple of seconds after you leave the area, and shouldn't trigger after taking laptop
    • front sight posts added to M4, M14 EBR Mod1, MK46 Mod 1
    • M16 iron sights fixed up
    • a pass on doors in Compound to try to avoid AI getting stuck so much
    • weapon pick up bug (multiple weapons in hand after pickup) fixed
    • camo swatch for ACR rolled shirt Desert Marpat fixed
    • after action report (AAR) tweaked to hopefully improve readability, with team names coloured and your team indicated in more places
    • team names were wrong way around on match summary tab of AAR - fixed
    • shotgun add-on attachment rail now accepts attachments
    • placement of MK110K suppressor fixed
    • odd texture on Mk25 pistol fixed
    • collision inside Storage Facility tunnel walls fixed
    • tentative fix to excitedly bouncing AI weapons
    • Mk46 animations fixed
    • radio bleep cues added on round start and end
    • text blip sound reintroduced for round stage text displays
    • audio work done on RunDown
    • missing default sight on MP7 and M14 EBR fixed

