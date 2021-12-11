 Skip to content

Search update for 11 December 2021

2021.12.12 update

Share · View all patches · Build 7868291 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, here is Team_Bug, the development group of "Search", to bring you the update instructions of the new version:

  1. Added a new scene, including new enemies and boss battles

  2. Visual update of the user interface

  3. Improving the passive skill system

  4. Some new items that can be obtained, and skills that can be obtained

  5. Fix some discovered bugs

PS：In addition, because the archive data has been modified, the archive of the previous version cannot be read or the data is read incorrectly. You need to reopen the archive to experience the game. The development team is very sorry.

