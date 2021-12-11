2021.12.12 update

Hello everyone, here is Team_Bug, the development group of "Search", to bring you the update instructions of the new version:
Added a new scene, including new enemies and boss battles
Visual update of the user interface
Improving the passive skill system
Some new items that can be obtained, and skills that can be obtained
Fix some discovered bugs
PS：In addition, because the archive data has been modified, the archive of the previous version cannot be read or the data is read incorrectly. You need to reopen the archive to experience the game. The development team is very sorry.
