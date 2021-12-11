- Destroying nurikabe and grave tables with abilities led to invisibility on the next restart of the level. We finally found it case and fixed it.
- Also reworked the message of Neko-Taisho, it now falls as well as pantes without blocking the spawn points.
- Changed damage of vertical and horizontal slashes from 3->2
Panty&Demons update for 11 December 2021
Ability fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
PantyDemonsWindow Depot 1385941
- Loading history…
PantyDemonsMac Depot 1385942
- Loading history…
PantyDemonsLinux Depot 1385943
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update