Panty&Demons update for 11 December 2021

Ability fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 7868246

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Destroying nurikabe and grave tables with abilities led to invisibility on the next restart of the level. We finally found it case and fixed it.
  2. Also reworked the message of Neko-Taisho, it now falls as well as pantes without blocking the spawn points.
  3. Changed damage of vertical and horizontal slashes from 3->2

