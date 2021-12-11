 Skip to content

IOSoccer update for 11 December 2021

IOSoccer Winter 2021 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dynamic & Immersive Stadiums

  • Added animated crowd with dynamic team colours, based on the teams playing (Shagwa, Thing'e')

  • Added team stadium theming, with dynamic team accent colours (by Thing'e')

  • Added dynamic team banners, which include customisable banner messages from kit data (by Thing'e', Shagwa)

  • Added team-coloured flares [8v8_italia only] (by Thing'e')

  • Added new scoreboard with video screen to be used in maps (by Thing'e', Shagwa)

  • Added ragdoll goal net [8v8, 4v4 only] (by Kalimando, Thing'e')

  • Updated goal net texture with new fading effect for goalkeeper transparency view (by Thing'e', Shagwa)

  • Re-added support for fog

  • New & updated maps:

    • Added 4v4_rooftop (by Shagwa)
    • Added 4v4_samba (by tet, Thing'e')
    • Added 4v4_indoor (by Pricey, Thing'e')
    • Added 8v8_nightfall (by Shagwa)
    • Added 8v8_italia (by Pricey, Thing'e', tet)
    • Updated 8v8_vienna (by Shagwa)
    • Updated 8v8_coral (by Thing'e')
    • Updated 8v8_court_hey (by tet, Thing'e')
    • Updated 8v8_municipal_park (by tet, Thing'e')

Tutorial & Training

  • Added tutorial with various practice courses, including dribbling, passing, shooting (by Leotte, Thing'e')
  • Added goalkeeper auto-shoot ball cannon in warm-up and tutorial (by Thing'e')
  • Added outfield ball cannon in warm-up and tutorial (by Thing'e')
  • Added ball spawner for set piece practice in warm-up (by Thing'e')

Improved Animation System

  • Added left foot kick animations for all primary kicking animations (by Whatniesta)
  • Added updated animations for fouls from left or right side (by Whiatnestia, Thing'e')
  • Added updated header animations, including new directional animations (by Whatniesta, Thing'e')
  • Added new knee slide celebration (triggered by the slide key) (by Whatniesta, Thing'e')
  • Added updated backwards walk animation
  • Re-added “arrow” celebration (by Whatniesta)

Player Customisation

  • Added beards for all ethnicities and hair colours (by Shagwa)
  • Added tattoos, with five available styles (by Juanmi, Thing'e')
  • Added goggles accessory (by Shagwa)
  • Added ponytail hairstyle (by Juanmijuan)
  • Added red hairband hairstyle (by Juanmijuan)
  • Added flat top hairstyle (by Whatniesta)
  • Added fade hairstyle for white ethnicity (by Juanmijuan)
  • Added fade hairstyle for black ethnicity (by Juanmijuan)
  • Added new wristband variant (by Thing'e')
  • Improved bleached mohawk (by Thing'e')

New HUD & Updated User Interface

  • Added new HUD and updated existing HUD for scorebar, stamina, charge, player info, and all other HUD elements (Concept by Quincy, graphical contributions from Shagwa, implementation by Thing'e')
  • Added on-screen card icons when the current player has a yellow card (by Quincy, Thing'e')
  • Added on-screen red cards to scorebar (by Quincy, Thing'e')
  • Updated Team Join and Scoreboard menus, including team-coloured formation shirts (by Thing'e')
  • Added new dynamic Changing Room background menu (by Shagwa, Thing'e')
  • Added option to theme Player Info bar to use current team's colours (by Thing'e')
  • Added HUD theme option server-side setting _sv_hudtheme (by Thing'e')

New Statistics

  • Added Second Assist statistic (by Thing'e')
  • Added Key Passes statistic - a Key Pass is an Assist that is not converted (by Thing'e')
  • Added Chances Created statistic - Primary Assists and Key Passes combined (by Thing'e')

Improved Performance Management

  • New Performance tab on Customize menu (by Thing'e')
  • Added multi-core rendering option, which will automatically handle _mat_queuemode, and prevent crashes due to this setting (by Thing'e')
  • Added “focus walls” to hide stadium - useful in conjunction with Hide Stadium option (by Thing'e')
  • Added "Hide Stadium" option, to enable best performance on very low-end computers, at the cost of visuals (by Thing'e')
  • Added "Hide Crowd" option to disable the animated crowd and show seats (by Thing'e')
  • Added “Hide Scoreboard Live Camera” option which will disable video screens (by Thing'e')
  • Added “Disable Lighting” option which toggles _matfullbright (by Thing'e')
  • Added “Disable 3D Skybox” option to disable map 3D skyboxes (by Thing'e')
  • Added “Disable Fog” option to disable map fog (by Thing'e')
  • Added “Disable 3D Main Menu” option to disable dynamic main menu background (by Thing'e')

New & Updated Kits

  • Added colour blind kit option (by Thing'e')

  • Added generic IOS kits, for mixes, fallback kits and tutorial (by Dino, Thing'e')

  • Added option to pass team codes to _mpteamkit [e.g. _mpteamkits eng ger] (by Thing'e')

  • New Country Kits

    • Cameroon (by dino)
    • Canada (by tet-)
    • Czech Republic (by _l3moN)
    • Ecuador (by JuanmaCale10)
    • Iran (by tet)
    • Israel (by AleX)
    • Norway (by _l3moN)
    • Qatar (by dino)
    • Scotland (by tet)
    • Serbia (by AleX)
    • Slovakia (by kaer)
    • South Africa (by tet)
    • Switzerland (by _l3mon)
    • Vietnam (by tet)
    • Wales (by Wales)

  • Updated Country Kits

    • Albania (by AleX))
    • Argentina (by JuanmaCale10)
    • Australia (by _l3moN)
    • Belgium (by kaer)
    • Brazil (by JuanmaCale10)
    • Chile (by NSQ)
    • China (by JuanmaCale10)
    • Colombia (by AleX)
    • Costa Rica (by NSQ)
    • Croatia (by JuanmaCale10)
    • Denmark (by JuanmaCale10)
    • Ecuador (by JuanmaCale10)
    • Egypt (by JuanmaCale10)
    • England (by AleX)
    • France (by AleX)
    • Germany (by JuanmaCale10)
    • Greece (by JuanmaCale10)
    • Ireland (by AleX)
    • Italy (by JuanmaCale10)
    • Japan (by kaer)
    • Korea (by JuanmaCale10)
    • Mexico (by _l3moN)
    • Netherlands (by AleX)
    • Nigeria (by dino)
    • Peru (by JuanmaCale10)
    • Poland (by _l3moN)
    • Portugal (by kaer)
    • Romania (by Jerry)
    • Russia (by dino)
    • Spain (by JuanmaCale10)
    • Sweden (by _l3moN)
    • Tunisia (by NSQ)
    • Turkey (by dino)
    • Ukraine (by NSQ)
    • United States (by AleX)
    • Uruguay (by kaer)

Bug fixes

  • Fixed warm-up menu key capture bug (by Thing'e')
  • Fixed team crest transparency alpha issues (by Thing'e')
  • Fixed throw-in exploit (by Thing'e')
  • Hid wristband option for players unable to use them (by Thing'e')

Misc

  • Added highlight for fouls where a penalty is conceded (by Thing'e')
  • Added mechanism to automatically bind slot keys, used by Warm Up and Tutorial menus (by Thing'e')
  • Added _sv_ragdoll_netmode cvar for disabling ragdoll nets (by Thing'e')
  • Added new mapcycle mechanism based on _mpmaxplayers (by Thing'e')
  • Updated iosoccer.fgd with new outputs, including GoalScored, HomeGoalScored, AwayGoalScored (by Thing'e')

Credits

Contributors

  • Thing'e' - Programming, maps, graphics, release lead
  • Shagwa - Maps, models, textures, graphics
  • tet - Maps, textures, kit refresh management
  • Whatniesta - Models, animations
  • Juanmi - Models, textures
  • Pricey - Maps (historical contribution)
  • Quincy - Graphics
  • Dino - Textures
  • Jerry - Textures
  • Alex - Textures
  • kaer - Textures
  • _l3moN - Textures
  • NSQ - Textures
  • Aryan - Kit refresh management

External Asset Contributors

Blade x64 (Underwater textures), Bullet Crops Project (Models), V92 (Containers), KrazyZarks (Van), TitaniumSpyBorgBear (Oak Tree), Stiffy360 (Palm Trees)

