 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Rise: The Vieneo Province update for 13 December 2021

2.2.18.12

Share · View all patches · Build 7868041 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Visit the North Pole to see Christmas Town and sit on Santa's lap!

Fix in E-10 XML

Some external camera fixes and rules

Closed caption defaults ON for non-English speakers

Fix for Steam override language not being saved

Telemetry smoothing updates

Gear disagree CAS fix and visuals when gear is retracted

Server timer rewrite and subsequent fix for weapons motion

Fix for server Discord guild management

Changed files in this update

Rise: The Vieneo Province Content Depot 795991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.