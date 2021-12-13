Visit the North Pole to see Christmas Town and sit on Santa's lap!
Fix in E-10 XML
Some external camera fixes and rules
Closed caption defaults ON for non-English speakers
Fix for Steam override language not being saved
Telemetry smoothing updates
Gear disagree CAS fix and visuals when gear is retracted
Server timer rewrite and subsequent fix for weapons motion
Fix for server Discord guild management
Rise: The Vieneo Province update for 13 December 2021
2.2.18.12
Visit the North Pole to see Christmas Town and sit on Santa's lap!
Changed files in this update