Patch 8.0.163 fixes unresponsive tutorial and empty trains

Hello everyone,
as usual after a major update, I'm ready to fix any issues that appear. Patch 8.0.163 contains the following fixes:
- Fixed an issue where the tutorial wasn't displayed properly, so players couldn't continue
- Tutorials can now be exited with escape, just in case an issue like this happens again
- Fixed an issue where a player couldn't load their save after the trains update
- Fixed an issue where building a rail from the middle of an existing rail next to an intersection could lead to unfixable collisions
- Fixed an issue where trains would not start transporting goods until you build another rail and the rail pathfinding got updated
if you find any more issues, let me know.
Happy playing!
Changed files in this update