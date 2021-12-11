 Skip to content

Packing House update for 11 December 2021

First Hotfix! - Alpha Build 0.0.28

Hi everyone! Without any rambling, we present to you the changelog of the day one patch (0.0.28) for Packing House.

Changelog:

  • Packages unpacked from the forklift will no longer fly into the air
  • Added order categories (packed and unpacked) in the Ebrain app
  • Fixed a bug causing new shelves to not appear after unlocking upgrades
  • Fixed a bug causing difficulties with entering the house
  • Reduced the discount on carton purchases from 10% to 5% after purchasing the corresponding upgrade

Thank you for all reported bugs and suggestions, we also apologize for any inconvenience caused by bugs in the premiere version of the game. Every opinion is extremely important to us, so share it in the comments or join our Discord server!

SmartLife and Roman Studio Teams

