Murnatan update for 11 December 2021

Update: 0.1.595 (server master list url updated)

Update: 0.1.595 (server master list url updated)

Build 7867774 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • server master list url updated to a https (http stopped working)

Changed files in this update

Murnatan Content Depot 634071
  • Loading history…
