This upgrade includes major changes, as the game is upgraded to 64-bit now.
Overall performance should increase, and you should encounter fewer, if any, crashes from memory errors.
Please note, there might be some issues with loading some of your save files with this patch, but hopefully, everything will work without any issues.
If you encounter an error when loading a save, try clicking ignore or rollback a few times.
- Upgraded Ren'Py version to 7.4.10
- Prepared Season 1 for the upcoming DLC
- Fixed deprecated functionality and fixed bugs due to the Ren'Py upgrade.
- Updated functionality for viewing special renders in the Rewards app.
- Fixed an issue with the Rewards app, showing an exclamation mark wrongly when reloading saves after finding special renders.
- Fixed a rare bug where the app description would still show after closing the phone.
- Fixed a bug with the new message icon in episode 2.
- Fixed a dialogue issue for Isabella's morning scene in episode 2.
- Fixed a dialogue bug with gender classes episodes 1-2.
- Redesigned the game menus
- Added a button to manually save persistent data in the Save menu; automatic saving still works as before.
- Fixed a bug where opening the vault unlocked vaults from other episodes.
- Fixed a bug where you could buy mini-game-related cheats from Derek when not playing mini-games in episode 1.
- Fixed a rare bug with Brawler that caused four options that resulted in a miss to show at once.
- Fixed a bug with the math tests that displayed the wrong grade when cheating.
- Corrected typos
- Updated the format of the guide. It should be easier to read than before.
- Added a Guide button to the quick menu of the game. You can access the guide using this button or the 'g' key as usual.
Changed files in this update