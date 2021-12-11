 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

---Red---Tether--> Playtest update for 11 December 2021

Red Tether 0.961 (Beta)

Share · View all patches · Build 7867573 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Added 12 new basic upgrades
  • Slightly reduced the amount of debris spawned by mid and late game enemies
  • Harpoon swapping now resets the swap charge gain cooldown
  • Vastly increased spawn rate for mine upgrades
  • Wire mines now have some armor, making them less susceptible to being randomly destroyed
  • Sawblade self damage is now affected by melee resistance
  • Sawblades no longer despawn on wave advance if they are close too you
  • Sawblades are more easily moved now, both towards you and enemies
  • Sablades now strain tethers when connecting with enemies, leading to them expiring faster
  • Chainlinker: Destabilizing your chain now reduced tether hp to +10% per stack instead of nearly 0
  • Added some additional outlines to databases
  • Optimized the way in which crash collisions are handled
  • Optimized the way in which harpoon impacts are handled

    Fixes
  • Fixed cut key not being loaded from config
  • Fixed fullscreen not taking effect when entering title scene
  • Fixed Kinetic Curving providing 1000% deflect chance
  • Fixed PDC type attachments targeting being broken by stealth bonuses
  • Fixed zone based music playlists not taking effect (?)
  • Fixed objects being able to collide with player during zone transition (?)
  • Fixed rupture filament triggering more than intended
  • Fixed remote reel sound not playing correctly if close to a maxed out tether
  • Fixed remote reeling affecting tethers that aren't actually contracting
  • Fixed sawblade damage not being affected by enemy armor and frail damage multiplier
  • Fixed harpoon swap placing harpoon incorrectly
  • Fixed harpoon swap charging too quickly
  • Fixed harpoon swapping allowing for one additional swap (when at 0)
  • Fixed loot printer showing "Printed!" text even on pickups that it doesn't actually print
  • Fixed pause being disabled until intro sequence is complete
  • Fixed title splash background not scaling correctly on larger resolutions (?)
  • Fixed pause not muting sound loops
  • Fixed some instances of sfx not being affected by vol option
  • Fixed controller cursor being inactive on item screen
  • Fixed controller inputs hijacking mouse cursor
  • Fixed bad collider on warrior class ships
  • Fixed some tooltips

Changed files in this update

---Red---Tether--&amp;gt; Playtest Content Depot 1843381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.