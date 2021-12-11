Red Tether 0.961 (Beta)

General
- Added 12 new basic upgrades
- Slightly reduced the amount of debris spawned by mid and late game enemies
- Harpoon swapping now resets the swap charge gain cooldown
- Vastly increased spawn rate for mine upgrades
- Wire mines now have some armor, making them less susceptible to being randomly destroyed
- Sawblade self damage is now affected by melee resistance
- Sawblades no longer despawn on wave advance if they are close too you
- Sawblades are more easily moved now, both towards you and enemies
- Sablades now strain tethers when connecting with enemies, leading to them expiring faster
- Chainlinker: Destabilizing your chain now reduced tether hp to +10% per stack instead of nearly 0
- Added some additional outlines to databases
- Optimized the way in which crash collisions are handled
- Optimized the way in which harpoon impacts are handled
Fixes
- Fixed cut key not being loaded from config
- Fixed fullscreen not taking effect when entering title scene
- Fixed Kinetic Curving providing 1000% deflect chance
- Fixed PDC type attachments targeting being broken by stealth bonuses
- Fixed zone based music playlists not taking effect (?)
- Fixed objects being able to collide with player during zone transition (?)
- Fixed rupture filament triggering more than intended
- Fixed remote reel sound not playing correctly if close to a maxed out tether
- Fixed remote reeling affecting tethers that aren't actually contracting
- Fixed sawblade damage not being affected by enemy armor and frail damage multiplier
- Fixed harpoon swap placing harpoon incorrectly
- Fixed harpoon swap charging too quickly
- Fixed harpoon swapping allowing for one additional swap (when at 0)
- Fixed loot printer showing "Printed!" text even on pickups that it doesn't actually print
- Fixed pause being disabled until intro sequence is complete
- Fixed title splash background not scaling correctly on larger resolutions (?)
- Fixed pause not muting sound loops
- Fixed some instances of sfx not being affected by vol option
- Fixed controller cursor being inactive on item screen
- Fixed controller inputs hijacking mouse cursor
- Fixed bad collider on warrior class ships
- Fixed some tooltips
Changed files in this update