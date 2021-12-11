Desecrators 0.5.3 - Starmap

Desecrators 0.5.3 features a star map in the war room used to select your destination.
Ship power reworked so you start each level with power level 1.
Changelist:
- Added Star map
- Enemy progression altered slightly to support the star map
- Ship power level is now reset between each level
- Levels now always contain 2 power pickups
- Power pickups are now visible on the map
- Fixed inconsistent push force from closing door during dropship launch
- Fixed missing Bladder Mine fragments on client
- Fixed computer decals being able to spawn on skewed surfaces
- Fixed a culling bug that caused enemies to ignore clients
- Fixed a bug where a client would lose all weapons after dropping a weapon before a level switch
