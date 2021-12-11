 Skip to content

Desecrators update for 11 December 2021

Desecrators 0.5.3 - Starmap

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Desecrators 0.5.3 features a star map in the war room used to select your destination.

Ship power reworked so you start each level with power level 1.

Changelist:

  • Added Star map
  • Enemy progression altered slightly to support the star map
  • Ship power level is now reset between each level
  • Levels now always contain 2 power pickups
  • Power pickups are now visible on the map
  • Fixed inconsistent push force from closing door during dropship launch
  • Fixed missing Bladder Mine fragments on client
  • Fixed computer decals being able to spawn on skewed surfaces
  • Fixed a culling bug that caused enemies to ignore clients
  • Fixed a bug where a client would lose all weapons after dropping a weapon before a level switch

