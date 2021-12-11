Update Version 20211211-2

English

#########Content################

Increased the Bow of an Elf King's base weapon attack value.

Decreased the battle stats of the infinite machine. Greatly reduced its regeneration power.

Removed its resistance to fire and electronic attacks.

Removed its burning immunity.

New skill: Quickhack-Overheat

Added a dead body of another doctor of the Foundation in Site Demeter.

He has a USB driver that contains the program of Quickhack-Overheat

There is a record of the very last moment of his life. (I think using only text is just too cheap for someone who left a tool for us to solve another big problem on the other side of the earth. Thus, there are voice-overs.)

#########System#####################

Made the ammo window of the FPS mode wider so that all languages can display the remaining ammo number properly.

#########Debug#################

Fixed a bug that quickhack skill can be silenced in battle.

简体中文

#########Content################

增加了精灵王之弓的攻击力。

降低了无尽机器的各项战斗属性。并且大幅降低了其自动修复能力。

移除了它对于火属性和雷属性的额外抗性。

移除了它对燃烧状态的免疫。

新技能：快速黑客-过热

在德米特加入了另外一具基金会博士的尸体。

他有一个装在了快速黑客-过热的程序的U盘。

有一段关于他生前最后时刻的录音。（我认为对于一个留下一件能够用来解决地球另外一端正在发生的悲剧的工具的博士而言，单纯的文字过于简陋，于是这里使用了又一段的配音。）

#########System#####################

第一人称射击模式下的剩余弹药数量窗口宽度增大使所有语言下弹药信息都能完整显示。

#########Debug#################

修复了战斗中快速黑客技能可以被沉默的Bug.