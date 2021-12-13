 Skip to content

Particubes update for 13 December 2021

🔧Update 0.0.37

Here’s a changelog covering recent updates of Particubes✨

Thanks to the Alpha Game Jam's feedback, we were able to improve and optimize Particubes. 🔥

0.0.37 (Dec 11, 2021)
  • Game thumbnails appear faster when in cache
  • Small fixes and optimizations

Item editor

  • Fixed item rotation (when positioning on the avatar)

Developers

  • Fixed crash and other issues with Object.Tick & Object.OnPointerDrag
  • Fixed events received in reversed order
  • Fixed Dev.DisplayColliders issues
  • Fixed Players iteration with pairs
  • Better Lua errors

