🔧Update 0.0.37

Here’s a changelog covering recent updates of Particubes✨
Thanks to the Alpha Game Jam's feedback, we were able to improve and optimize Particubes. 🔥
0.0.37 (Dec 11, 2021)
- Game thumbnails appear faster when in cache
- Small fixes and optimizations
Item editor
- Fixed item rotation (when positioning on the avatar)
Developers
- Fixed crash and other issues with Object.Tick & Object.OnPointerDrag
- Fixed events received in reversed order
- Fixed Dev.DisplayColliders issues
- Fixed Players iteration with
pairs
- Better Lua errors
Changed files in this update