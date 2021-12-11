Alpha 3.0 update

Update Alpha 3.0 is available for download.
List of changes:
- The menu for crafting items is now available on any crawler in the inventory menu. Added a new stat for crawlers - production level.
- A new faction has been added - Medercurizators.
- Added automatic generation of prices for items, depending on the crafting recipe.
- Added the sound of studying construction and production schemes.
- Fixed a bug of scrolling the dialog menu when pressing a movement key.
- Now, when buying a new crawler, the amount that will be paid for the sale of the player's current crawler is taken into account.
- Added a new music track.
- Music tracks will now not be replayed until all available ones have been played during one start of the game.
- Now, when an NPC is destroyed, its indicator on the minimap disappears.
- New random structure - Big dump.
- New random structure - Scrap Dump.
- New random structure - Station.
- New random structure - Den.
- Reworked random structure - Cave.
- New random structure - Remains of walls.
- Added loading screen.
- The bonus to the character's health from the cyber-implant has been doubled.
- New item - Compost. Crew food available for crafting in early game stage.
- New item - Atralenite Crystal.
- The maximum reverse speed of the crawler is -50.
- Now, if any menu except the main one is open, then pressing the ESC button closes it, pressing ESC again opens the main menu.
- Improved crawler AI. Now the enemies are ramming the player less, they are trying to conduct a ranged battle more.
- The amount of dye required for painting now depends on the size of the crawler.
- Added funnels from shots.
- Added new structural mob - Jagged mutolok.
- Added new structural mob - Small mutolok.
- Added unique icons for crawler models.
- Added a new type of decorations for maps - small stones.
- Added a new non-playable race - Robosynth.
- Location name is now displayed next to the circle when hovering over.
- Added buttons to control the flow of time on the global map.
- Added a random special mercenary available in cities.
- Redesigned locations - diesel pump.
- Added an information panel with the main resources of the player on the global and local map.
- The texture of all turrets has been reworked.
- Added animation of turret recoil.
- The texture of the cannon shell has been reworked.
- Added a new sub-faction of pirates - the Rippers.
- Now the type of turret on bases depends on the faction that the base belongs to.
- Many other changes, fixes and fixes in the balance, graphics and gameplay.
Let me remind you that saving the old version will not work in Alpha 3.0, but it is possible to install and play the older version.
To do this, right-click in the game library on Steam on Scraplers, go to Properties - BETA VERSIONS tab and select the desired version.
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /39768720/669ce6b1f7569d22b55648100dcf8f062d4ffe4d.png)
Changed files in this update