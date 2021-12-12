 Skip to content

Double Action: Boogaloo update for 12 December 2021

Shottyfixes

Patch no0tes:

  • Updated texture on stakeout
  • Debuffed persuader so it's not a one-hit boomstick anymore (soz)
  • Changed the MOTD to something that we can update regularly
  • Added a phys model for the stakeout so when you drop it it doesn't just slide around the place like a banana
  • Fixed animation sound timing even on stakeout draw animation so it goes "shk chk" when you actually pump the thing.

As always, join us in the discord for advance discussion on updates, playtest announcements and general riff raffery! https://discord.gg/rTTfN2dj2m

much <3 and metal gloves!

