- Fixed a bug that caused the game to check/fold for you immediately on your turn if the app was suspended instead of terminated between play sessions
- Fixed a bug that caused accidental bets or folds when it becomes your turn as you're presetting an action
- Fixed a bug that prevented players from getting into games on IPv6 networks
- Removed the extra button tap needed to access emotes
- Changing the venue repeatedly in the ranked lobby will no longer prevent the game from starting
- Fixed incorrect change in ranked points shown on game results if the player was disconnected during the game
- Fixed the ranked season rewards not showing on the ranked screen in between seasons
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to join a ranked table that they aren't qualified for
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to back out of the lobby while rejoining a game after disconnecting
- Fixed the avatar sometimes sitting down twice after going all in
- Fixed the AI playing the ante animation twice
- Fixed the chair dipping below the floor during standing and sitting animations
- Fixed misspelling of "Cuori" on card backs and outfits
- Fixed ears changing shape when equipping a beanie
- Fixed some types of hair clipping with forehead when wearing certain hats
- Fixed some types of hair clipping incorrectly with glasses
- Expanded the clickable area on arrow buttons
- Fixed server issues relating to non-standard characters in Steam account names
- Fixed a few rare crashes
- Fixed several minor cosmetic and audio bugs
Prominence Poker update for 20 December 2021
December 20, 2021 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Poker Shipping Depot 384181
- Loading history…
Poker Debug Depot 384182
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update