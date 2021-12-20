 Skip to content

Prominence Poker update for 20 December 2021

December 20, 2021 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that caused the game to check/fold for you immediately on your turn if the app was suspended instead of terminated between play sessions
  • Fixed a bug that caused accidental bets or folds when it becomes your turn as you're presetting an action
  • Fixed a bug that prevented players from getting into games on IPv6 networks
  • Removed the extra button tap needed to access emotes
  • Changing the venue repeatedly in the ranked lobby will no longer prevent the game from starting
  • Fixed incorrect change in ranked points shown on game results if the player was disconnected during the game
  • Fixed the ranked season rewards not showing on the ranked screen in between seasons
  • Fixed a bug that allowed players to join a ranked table that they aren't qualified for
  • Fixed a bug that allowed players to back out of the lobby while rejoining a game after disconnecting
  • Fixed the avatar sometimes sitting down twice after going all in
  • Fixed the AI playing the ante animation twice
  • Fixed the chair dipping below the floor during standing and sitting animations
  • Fixed misspelling of "Cuori" on card backs and outfits
  • Fixed ears changing shape when equipping a beanie
  • Fixed some types of hair clipping with forehead when wearing certain hats
  • Fixed some types of hair clipping incorrectly with glasses
  • Expanded the clickable area on arrow buttons
  • Fixed server issues relating to non-standard characters in Steam account names
  • Fixed a few rare crashes
  • Fixed several minor cosmetic and audio bugs

