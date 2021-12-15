Snoggletog has returned!

While the start of winter may be more temperate than anticipated, the citizens of Berk and the School of Dragons campus are gearing up for another festive season full of new activities, a maze, and the induction of our newest member of the School of Dragons family, the Golden Dragon. Here is what you can expect during Snoggletog 2021:
- Come and celebrate Snoggletog by performing a play for the citizens of Berk!
- Introduction of our new dragon, the Golden Dragon; collectible as the final prize of the Snoggletog event.
- A Snoggletog maze has appeared in New Berk, find what secrets await inside.
- 8 new Dragon Tactics levels.
- Updated Daily and Stable quests.
- 4 themed Thunder Run racing levels.
- The Yaks are getting festive this season, and are a great source for cookies.
- Updated world event with an increase of enemy damage and health. Make sure to bring some friends to take down these dastardly raiders.
