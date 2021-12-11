Patch 1.3.0

added features:
- unit rage system
changed features:
- animations are now available when receiving items
rage system:
the rage system is a comeback mechanism. the higher the rage, the higher the damage / healing caused.
in the case of non-critical attacks, the unit gets -2% rage.
in the case of critical attacks, the unit gets -4% rage.
when suffering from non-critical attacks, the unit gets 4% rage.
when suffering from critical attacks, the unit gets 8% rage.
in the case of non-critical caused healing, the unit gets -1% rage.
in the case of a critical healing, the unit gets -2% rage.
when receiving non-critical healing, the unit gets -1% rage.
when receiving critical healing, the unit gets -2% rage.
if a team member dies, the rest of the team gets 8% rage.
Changed files in this update