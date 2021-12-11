 Skip to content

KARA Legends update for 11 December 2021

Patch 1.3.0

Patch 1.3.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

added features:

  • unit rage system

changed features:

  • animations are now available when receiving items

rage system:

the rage system is a comeback mechanism. the higher the rage, the higher the damage / healing caused.

in the case of non-critical attacks, the unit gets -2% rage.

in the case of critical attacks, the unit gets -4% rage.

when suffering from non-critical attacks, the unit gets 4% rage.

when suffering from critical attacks, the unit gets 8% rage.

in the case of non-critical caused healing, the unit gets -1% rage.

in the case of a critical healing, the unit gets -2% rage.

when receiving non-critical healing, the unit gets -1% rage.

when receiving critical healing, the unit gets -2% rage.

if a team member dies, the rest of the team gets 8% rage.

