Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL update for 11 December 2021

Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.1.015 Update!

Build 7866627

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[0.1.015 Patch Note]

★ New songs available!

  • Strange Bar (Composed by Laur)
  • Retro Color Stage (Composed by yomoha)

★ 「Travel Mode」 is now divided into 「Solar Mode」 and 「Lunar Mode」!

  • In 「Lunar Mode」, red notes don't appear in the chart!
  • You can choose to enter Solar/Lunar Mode when selecting Travel Mode.
  • You can switch between two modes by pressing TAB in song selection screen.
  • Go for the highest score once again, as two modes have separate leaderboards!

★ Controls fix

  • Previously assigned key changes to "NONE" when assigning the same key to a different command.
  • Custom preset is now retained even after changing it to a different one.

★ Ranking UI reform

  • Ranking UI has been reorganized.
  • The maximum number of players displayed in the ranking has been increased to 50.

★ Version check function added

  • Added a version check function when starting the game.
  • Now the game can not be played offline.




