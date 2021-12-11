Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.1.015 Update!

[0.1.015 Patch Note]
★ New songs available!
- Strange Bar (Composed by Laur)
- Retro Color Stage (Composed by yomoha)
★ 「Travel Mode」 is now divided into 「Solar Mode」 and 「Lunar Mode」!
- In 「Lunar Mode」, red notes don't appear in the chart!
- You can choose to enter Solar/Lunar Mode when selecting Travel Mode.
- You can switch between two modes by pressing TAB in song selection screen.
- Go for the highest score once again, as two modes have separate leaderboards!
★ Controls fix
- Previously assigned key changes to "NONE" when assigning the same key to a different command.
- Custom preset is now retained even after changing it to a different one.
★ Ranking UI reform
- Ranking UI has been reorganized.
- The maximum number of players displayed in the ranking has been increased to 50.
★ Version check function added
- Added a version check function when starting the game.
- Now the game can not be played offline.
