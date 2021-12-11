English
AK-47 and M249 can now shoot multiple targets in FPS mode. (Thanks to FBD192E's suggestion. I want to do that, too. But, sometimes lack motivation. :P )
Their description has been updated to reflect this change.
Their base weapon power and ammo capacity have been reduced a bit to balance the change. (They are still overpowered.)
Make quite a lot of changes in the FPS mode code to support multiple targets.
[Critical Bug]Fixed mouse and selection windows can be broken after changing window size. (Thanks to Leya's bug report.)
It's likely broken by a previous change in the selection window.
简体中文
AK-47和M249现在可以在第一人称射击模式下一次攻击多个目标。（感谢FBD192E的建议。此前我也想这么做。不过有时缺乏动力。 :P）
对它们对应的物品说明文本更新以反应了这个变化。
对它们的基础枪械伤害值和弹药容量略微下调以平衡这个变化。（它们依然有点强度超标了。）
修改了大量的第一人称射击模式的代码以支持对多个目标同时发动射击的功能。
[重大BUG修复]修复了改变窗口大小后鼠标和选择窗口可能无法使用的BUG。（感谢Leya的BUG报告。）
很可能是此前对选择窗口的一次更新导致的BUG
[Neolithic]To the End update for 11 December 2021
Update Version 20211211
English
