2076 Midway Multiverse update for 11 December 2021

New ARCADE game mode with the intense experience closest to the arcade classics

Build 7866402

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We released the game in Early access to listen to your feedback and use it to improve the game. The new arcade mode results from this feedback, and we must confess that we LOVE it.

In the new Arcade mode, you will find a much more direct experience and closer to the experience of playing the classic arcades: Without view changes and with more "retro" mechanics. But using Virtual Reality to experience the game from within.

