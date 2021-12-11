Feature Friday - December 10, 2021

202.101
- Robots and mutated plants can now be stunned.
- Baetyl, hermit, and mysterious stranger cherubim now belong to the correct factions.
- Pax Klanq is now immune to fungal infections.
- Dynamic quests no longer use player map notes as landmarks.
- White esh now honk instead of caaw.
- Meyehind and Liihart now rejoin the hindren faction if Eskhind becomes Hindriarch.
- Wardens Esthers, Lulihart, and Tszappur now more consistently get along.
- Argyve no longer offers to sell his scratched data disk, and Q Girl no longer offers to sell her data disk with encoded instructions.
- Made some tweaks to low-tier melee relic base types.
- Fixed pluralization of 'boot' in sultan histories.
- Fixed a bug that caused excessive CPU use in cybernetics terminals.
- Fixed a bug that caused rhinoxen to get a number of free melee attacks on their targets when charging.
- Fixed a bug where if a rhinox's charge killed a creature, a copy of that creature's corpse was spawned in each tile of the charge path.
- Fixed a bug that caused extremely odd names to get generated for sultan cults and sultan relics.
- Fixed a bug that occasionally caused ovens to do nothing.
- Fixed several rare exceptions in the display of cooking recipies.
- Fixed a typo in arc winder's description.
