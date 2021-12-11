 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Caves of Qud update for 11 December 2021

Feature Friday - December 10, 2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7866351 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

202.101

  • Robots and mutated plants can now be stunned.
  • Baetyl, hermit, and mysterious stranger cherubim now belong to the correct factions.
  • Pax Klanq is now immune to fungal infections.
  • Dynamic quests no longer use player map notes as landmarks.
  • White esh now honk instead of caaw.
  • Meyehind and Liihart now rejoin the hindren faction if Eskhind becomes Hindriarch.
  • Wardens Esthers, Lulihart, and Tszappur now more consistently get along.
  • Argyve no longer offers to sell his scratched data disk, and Q Girl no longer offers to sell her data disk with encoded instructions.
  • Made some tweaks to low-tier melee relic base types.
  • Fixed pluralization of 'boot' in sultan histories.
  • Fixed a bug that caused excessive CPU use in cybernetics terminals.
  • Fixed a bug that caused rhinoxen to get a number of free melee attacks on their targets when charging.
  • Fixed a bug where if a rhinox's charge killed a creature, a copy of that creature's corpse was spawned in each tile of the charge path.
  • Fixed a bug that caused extremely odd names to get generated for sultan cults and sultan relics.
  • Fixed a bug that occasionally caused ovens to do nothing.
  • Fixed several rare exceptions in the display of cooking recipies.
  • Fixed a typo in arc winder's description.

Changed files in this update

Caves of Qud - Windows Depot 333641
  • Loading history…
Caves of Qud - OSX Depot 333642
  • Loading history…
Caves of Qud - Linux Depot 333643
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.