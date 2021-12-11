Updated instructions on December 11, 2021

- Added big BROTHER NPC
- Manli character (unlock after defeating the Boss in fighting gameplay)
- Add cigarette lighting games
- Added fighting gameplay (big B's favorable rating reaches 100 to unlock)
- Fixed the bug that Kirin Arm achievement cannot be unlocked
