Workplace Rhapsody update for 11 December 2021

Updated instructions on December 11, 2021

Build 7866313

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added big BROTHER NPC

  2. Manli character (unlock after defeating the Boss in fighting gameplay)
  3. Add cigarette lighting games

  4. Added fighting gameplay (big B's favorable rating reaches 100 to unlock)

  5. Fixed the bug that Kirin Arm achievement cannot be unlocked

